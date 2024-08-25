Mets vs. Padres Prediction

The Mets will send Jose Quintana to the mound for Sunday’s contest against the Padres. The Padres will counter with Martin Perez. With the Padres listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the best bet from San Diego?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 New York Mets (+110) at 908 San Diego Padres (-120); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

PETCO Park, San Diego

Mets vs. Padres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Mets DFS SPIN

New York improved to 68-62 after beating San Diego 7-1 last night. Francisco Lindor launched two home runs including a grand slam. New York looks for the series victory on Sunday.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres dropped to 73-58 after shutting out the Mets last night. Luis Arraez provided the only RBI for San Diego. The Padres look to get back on track offensively on Sunday afternoon.

Mets vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The Padres are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

San Diego is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Padres.

Mets vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. I don’t have much trust either one of these left-handers going today. Quintana and Perez have both been serviceable, however their underlying numbers aren’t great. With ERA’s both over 4.50 and not very high strikeout numbers, I expect to see some runs today.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 8.5