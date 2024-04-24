Mets vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Giants series will head to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. ET. With Sean Manaea set to oppose Blake Snell in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today from Oracle Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 New York Mets (+110) at 954 San Francisco Giants (-130); o/u 7.5

3:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Mets vs. Giants: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wendle has rough day at plate

Joey Wendle went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Giants on Tuesday. It seems way off that Wendle has started three of the Mets’ last five games while Tyrone Taylor has been on the bench for all five. To be fair, Brett Baty was unavailable for two of those, making Wendle a reasonable option at third. However, the Mets put Wendle at second and Jeff McNeil in left field tonight, even though Taylor in left with McNeil at his usual position was almost surely the better option.

Yastrzemski knocks in three runs for Giants

Mike Yastrzemski knocked in three runs with two singles against the Mets on Tuesday. Both were rather soft hits, and he struck out in his other at-bat, so we’re not sure we’d say his early slump is over. Yastrzemski is hitting .208/.296/.271 through 55 plate appearances.

Mets vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against San Francisco

Giants are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Mets’ last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of San Francisco’s last 18 games at home

Mets vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Snell has stunk for his new team, as he took another loss on Friday against Arizona. He allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three and is now 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.

On the other side, Manaea did not factor into the decision against the Dodgers lat Friday. He allowed two runs on four hits with three walks over five innings. He’s now 1-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. He’s been fine, but not lights out. I’ll lean with the offenses today at Oracle Park, especially with the way Snell has pitched in the early going.

Mets vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5