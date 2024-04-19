Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Sean Manaea will oppose Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Friday night’s Mets vs. Dodgers series opener at 10:10 p.m. ET. With the Dodgers listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup from Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 New York Mets (+164) at 906 Los Angeles Dodgers (-196); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Mets vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Riding with L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Taylor has busy day in win vs. PIT

Tyrone Taylor finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and a steal versus the Pirates on Wednesday Taylor is hitting .341/.378/.463 through 46 plate appearances, though his exit velocity numbers are pretty typical and Statcast thinks he’s been pretty lucky in the process. He’s probably going to lose a fair amount of his playing time when J.D. Martinez joins the club.

Ohtani singles three times vs. WSH

Shohei Ohtani singled three times and also stole a base on Wednesday in the Dodgers’ shutout loss to the Nationals. Ohtani accounted for three of Los Angeles’ five hits during Wednesday afternoon’s matinee at Dodger Stadium as Nationals starter Jake Irvin and three relievers combined on a shutout. It was his 10th multi-hit performance of the year already. The 29-year-old fantasy stalwart is off to a stellar start in his Dodgers debut with an astronomical .360 (31-for-86) batting average to go along with 15 runs scored, four homers, 10 RBI and four steals through 21 games.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of LA Dodgers’ last 14 games played on a Friday.

NY Mets are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of NY Mets’ last 14 games played on a Friday.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Manaea’s Mets career got off to a great start after he allowed one earned run through his first 11 innings. That said, he has crashed back to earth. He took the loss to the Royals on Saturday when he was charged with eight runs – six earned – on nine hits with three walks. He struck out four over just 3 2/3 innings of work. He’ll now face a Dodgers team that has been successful in the early going against lefties.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, had two great starts against the Cardinals and Cubs in between rough outings versus San Diego. I think the Dodgers will do most of the work offensively tonight, but the Mets won’t be blanked. Even if they can’t get to Yamamoto, they should be able to do some damage against an L.A. bullpen that ranks 17th in baseball in terms of bullpen ERA.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5