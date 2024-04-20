Close Menu
    Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mets vs. Dodgers

    Jose Butto will oppose Gavin Stone in Saturday night’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the best bet today from LA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 New York Mets (+155) at 956 Los Angeles Dodgers (-185); o/u 9.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Mets vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New York Mets DFS SPIN

    New York scored two in the seventh to break the 4-4 tie and eventually went on to win 9-4 versus the Dodgers on Friday night. Harrison Bader had a big night at the plate, recording four hits in five plate appearances. After a slow start the Mets have now won five consecutive games.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers dropped to 12-10 on the year after losing by a score of 9-4 to the Mets on Friday. Will Smith was the only starter to record 2 hits, the Dodgers will look to snap their two-game skid on Saturday afternoon.

    Los Angeles are 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Dodgers are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone over in the 3 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

    Mets vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The Mets are currently swinging hot bats and it is only a matter of time before the Dodgers break out of a mini-slump at the plate. Starting pitcher, Gavin Stone hasn’t been very sharp for the Dodgers thus far this year, while Mets starter Butto has been great he has faced the Royals and Tigers. I’ll take my chances the Dodgers can score some runs on Butto and the Mets continue to stay hot at the plate. Over is the play.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 9.5

