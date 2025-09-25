Mets vs. Cubs Prediction: Can Chicago win the series at home?

The New York Mets remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright in this even-odds showdown? Keep reading for our Mets vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nolan McLean (NYM) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The New York Mets are 81-77 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 75-83 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 89-69 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 73-85 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 New York Mets (-110) at 908 Chicago Cubs (-110); o/u 7.5

7:40 PM ET, Thursday, September 25, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: MLB Network

Mets vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez reached base twice in his team’s 10-3 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday night. In that game, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Alvarez is hitting .260 with 11 homers, 32 RBIs, and an OPS of .803 across 235 at-bats. Francisco Alvarez is batting .287 with an OPS of .970 over his last 30 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday, provided he’s in the lineup against Chicago.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch had a big day at the dish in his club’s 10-3 win over the Mets on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the former Los Angeles Dodger went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Busch is hitting .256 with 31 homers, 84 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .837 in 511 at-bats this year. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .286 with an OPS of .870 with runners in scoring position this season. That fact makes Michael Busch worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

New York is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

New York is 32-45 straight up as the road team this season.

The under is 74-71-13 in Chicago’s games this season.

The under is 52-48-10 in Chicago’s National League games this season.

Mets vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like Chicago in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will underscore why. The Cubs are 73-58 straight up when playing on no rest this year. What’s more, Chicago is 59-51 straight up in National League games and 62-47 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Cubs are 83-66 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 13-11 straight up in Shota Imanaga’s 24 starts this season. The pick is Chicago -110 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -110