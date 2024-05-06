Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A pair of struggling teams will meet at Busch Stadium on Monday night as the Mets vs. Cardinals series starts at 7:45 p.m. ET. With Sean Manaea set to oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 New York Mets (+104) at 956 St. Louis Cardinals (-122); o/u 8

7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Mets vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz takes first blown save

Edwin Díaz took his first blown save after giving up a homer to Randy Arozarena in the ninth inning Sunday against the Rays. The solo shot came on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. It wasn’t even technically a hard-hit ball from Arozarena, leaving the bat at 94.7 mph. Díaz has now given up three homers in 13 2/3 innings, matching the total he allowed over 62 innings in 2022 (and 62 2/3 innings in 2021). Still, his stuff is gradually getting better, and he has a 21/4 K/BB. This is hardly a bad start for him in his return from knee surgery.

Contreras clubs sixth home run of season

Willson Contreras clubbed his sixth home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, accounting for the entirety of the Cardinals’ offense in a loss to the White Sox. The 31-year-old backstop tagged White Sox’ left-hander Garrett Crochet for his 426-foot (111.4 mph EV) solo shot in the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1. That would be their only scoring in the ballgame. Contreras struck out in each of his other three plate appearances in the contest, finishing the day 1-for-4. On the season, he’s now hitting .275/.398/.539 to go along with six homers, 11 RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games

Cardinals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Mets are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Cardinals are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games at home

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Mets’ last seven games against the Cardinals, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the National League and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the under is 17-7 in their last 24 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 home games and is 11-4 in their last 15 games against an opponent from the National League.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8