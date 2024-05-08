Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets will go for a sweep against the hapless Cardinals at 1:15 p.m. ET. Will former Cardinal Jose Quintana lead New York to an upset win today at Busch Stadium? Or is there a better play in the finale of the Mets vs. Cardinals series?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 New York Mets (+136) at 952 St. Louis Cardinals (-162); o/u 7.5

1:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Mets vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alonso hits homer, double in win

Pete Alonso went 2-for-5 with a homer, double, and three RBI in the Mets’ win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Alonso broke out in a big way against Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals after a 2-for-44 lull. His two-run double gave the Mets the lead and his eighth inning homer added a valuable insurance run as Adam Ottavino ran into trouble in the ninth. All three of the balls Alonso put in play were hit over 105 MPH exit velocity.

Contreras to miss 6-8 weeks with fractured forearm

Willson Contreras will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery later this week on his fractured left forearm. It’s a significant development for the Cardinals as Contreras will wind up requiring surgery to repair a fractured left forearm that he suffered during Tuesday’s game against the Mets when he was struck by a swing from J.D. Martinez. The 31-year-old backstop should be ready to return sometime around the All-Star break, barring any setbacks. It’ll be Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés handling the catching duties in his absence.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Mets’ last 14 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 14 games at home

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 9-2 in their last 11 games at Busch Stadium, are 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League and are 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League Central Division. On the other side, the Cardinals are 1-6 in their last seven games overall, are 3-9 in their last 12 home games and are 3-8 in their last 11 games played in the month of May.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +136