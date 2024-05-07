Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets blew a three-run lead to the Cardinals on Monday night but still emerged with a victory. Behind Jose Butto on Tuesday night, will New York make it back-to-back victories at Busch Stadium when the Mets vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:45 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 New York Mets (+110) at 906 St. Louis Cardinals (-130); o/u 8.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Mets vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nimmo hits go-ahead HR in Mets’ win

Brandon Nimmo launched a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning on Monday, lifting the Mets to a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals. Nimmo’s tie-breaking seventh-inning shot off veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge wound up being the difference in a low-scoring series-opening showdown at Busch Stadium. It was his fourth round-tripper of the season and second time he’s gone deep in his last eight contests since April 29. The 31-year-old leadoff specialist is batting .228/.376/.394 with 19 runs scored, four homers, 22 RBI and two steals across 157 plate appearances so far.

Cardinals send Carpenter on rehab assignment

Cardinals sent DH Matt Carpenter (oblique) on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis. The 38-year-old veteran was taking swings prior to the weekend and will get his first rehab assignment since being placed on the injured list in early April. If all things go well, the Cardinals should expect Carpenter to be on the active roster in the coming days, but fantasy managers might want to consider other options if they need additional depth on their rosters.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Mets’ last 11 games against St. Louis

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 18 of St. Louis’ last 25 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games at home

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 8-2 in their last 10 games played at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals have dropped eight of 11. The Cards are also 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight games played in the month of May and are 3-8 in their last 11 games when listed as a favorite.

Mets vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +110