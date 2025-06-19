Mets vs. Braves Prediction: Will New York’s losing skid reach six?

​Will New York’s losing streak reach six consecutive games when the Mets vs. Braves series wraps up at 7:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 19, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -123 moneyline favorites to knock off the Mets, who are +111 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Mets vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers & Form

Clay Holmes (RHP) — 7–3, 2.87 ERA, 68 K over 78.1 IP (WHIP 1.17)

Spencer Strider (RHP) — 1–5, 4.35 ERA, 37 K in 31 IP (WHIP 1.16)

Holmes delivers reliable performance in middle innings.

Strider returned from injury recently, pitching 13 K’s over 6 scoreless innings on June 14.

Recent Trends & Matchup Dynamics

Trendboard: Mets have dropped five straight games in Atlanta after getting shut out 5–0 on June 18; Braves lead the series 2–0.

Team Offense: Mets lead in slugging (.421 SLG, 2.98 ERA overall), Braves sit lower (.318 SLG, 3.75 ERA).

Game Outlook

Pitching Edge: Strider looks to build on a stellar bounce-back, though overall team run support has been inconsistent.

Offensive Pressure: Mets “deep lineup” will try to capitalize early on Holmes and press the Braves’ pen.

Bullpen Factor: Mets have closer Edwin Díaz back, potentially stabilizing late frames.

Mets vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tight, pitcher-led contest. Strider stays effective deep; Mets offense scrapes runs but falls short. I see the Mets’ losing streak continuing.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -123