Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Mets pull off another upset in Atlanta when the two teams continue their series from Truist Park on Tuesday night? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Mets vs. Braves matchup at 7:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 New York Mets (+158) at 904 Atlanta Braves (-188); o/u 9.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves: Public Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nimmo goes 4-for-4 with two HRs

Brandon Nimmo went 4-for-4 with two homers and five RBI on Monday, sparking the Mets to an 8-7 victory over the division-rival Braves. Nimmo delivered a phenomenal performance in this one, reaching base safely in all five of his plate appearances, and recording just his sixth-career multi-homer performance. The 31-year-old top-of-the-order table-setter walloped a three-run homer off Braves starter Charlie Morton in the fifth inning before taking lefty reliever A.J. Minter deep a couple frames later. The monster four-hit effort raises his early-season batting average to just .212 (7-for-33) through nine contests.

Albies collects two hits in loss

Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Monday in the Braves’ loss to the Mets. Albies kicked off the scoring in a back-and-forth slugfest at Truist Park with a two-run double against former Braves ace Julio Teheran in the third inning. He also picked up an additional RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old fantasy stalwart is batting .289 (11-for-38) with nine runs scored, two homers, 10 RBI and one steal through nine games.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Braves are 42-17 SU in their last 59 games at home

Mets are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

Mets vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over has cashed in 28 out of the Braves’ last 39 games overall and in 10 out of Atlanta’s last 14 games at home. The over is also 9-3 in the Braves’ last 12 games when facing an opponent from the National League and is 16-5 in Atlanta’s last 21 games when facing a National League East rival.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5