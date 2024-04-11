Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following a rainout on Wednesday, the Mets vs. Braves series will continue at 12:20 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With Jose Quintana set to oppose Allan Winans in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today from Truist Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 New York Mets (+144) at 902 Atlanta Braves (-172); o/u 9.5

12:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mets transfer Senga to 60-day IL

Mets transferred RHP Kodai Senga from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder injury. Well, this is somewhat surprising. Senga was playing catch on back-to-back days last week and Mets manager Carlos Medoza said he was “slowly moving in the right direction”, but appears the team is being cautious with his return. The 31-year-old was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain during spring training which placed him on the 15-day injured list.

Albies collects two hits in last game

Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Mets. Albies doubled in the first inning to drive in Ronald Acuña, giving the Braves their first run of the night. He would later single in the third inning and was driven in by Matt Olson in what wound up being a three-run inning for the Braves in the win. Albies has now driven in 12 runs and scored 10 times on the young season and has hit safely in three straight contests.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Atlanta

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 10 games

Mets are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 43-17 SU in their last 60 games at home

Mets vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The Braves are dealing with a rash of injuries to their starting rotation, most notably the injury suffered by ace Spencer Strider. This has forced the club to lean on relief pitchers like Winans to start. Winans has flashed potential at times, but the Mets are showing signs of life offensively.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s current roster has 159 plate appearances versus Quintana. Over that span, they have five home runs, have struck out just 28 times and have collected seven doubles off the starter. Albies and Adam Duvall have taken him deep twice, while Marcell Ozuna is batting .455 off Quintana over 24 plate appearances. In other words, the Braves shouldn’t struggle for runs today, either.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5