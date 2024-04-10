Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Braves matchup moves to the third game of four in the series at 7:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With Jose Quintana set to oppose Allan Winans in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value tonight from Truist Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 New York Mets (+136) at 962 Atlanta Braves (-162); o/u 9.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alonso hits double, home run

Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three RBI in the Mets’ loss to the Braves. Alonso Doubled in the top of the second inning but gave the Mets their first runs of the night when he drove a three-run bomb 434 feet off Tyler Matzek. It was a much-needed good night for Alonso, who was hitting .167/.310/.222 with two homers entering the day. He’s now hit safely in three of his last four games.

Albies collects two hits in win vs. Mets

Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Mets. Albies doubled in the first inning to drive in Ronald Acuña, giving the Braves their first run of the night. He would later single in the third inning and was driven in by Matt Olson in what wound up being a three-run inning for the Braves in the win. Albies has now driven in 12 runs and scored 10 times on the young season and has hit safely in three straight contests.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games against Atlanta

Braves are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Mets are 6-17 SU in their last 23 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 43-17 SU in their last 60 games at home

Mets vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Mets’ last seven games when playing at Truist Park, is 5-2 in their last seven games against National League East opponents and is 7-3 in the Braves’ last 10 games overall. The total has also gone over in 16 out of Atlanta’s last 22 home games, is 29-9 in the Braves’ last 38 games against National League opponents and is 17-5 in their last 22 games against NL East rivals.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5