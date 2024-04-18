Marlins vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A.J. Puk will oppose Jameson Taillon in Thursday night’s Marlins vs. Cubs matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET. With the Cubs listed as home favorites on the moneyline and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s smart bet tonight at Wrigley Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Miami Marlins (+128) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-152); o/u 8

7:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 18, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Marlins vs. Cubs: Pubic Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

De La Cruz collects two hits, including solo HR

Bryan De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss against the Giants. De La Cruz had two of Miami’s total six hits in this contest. His homer came in the sixth inning off Keaton Winn who threw a pretty decent slider, but De La Cruz was able to get enough on it and got it over the right field wall.

The 27-year-old outfielder has had a decent stretch with three multi-hit games in his past five games and has recorded a hit in six straight games. He’s struck out on 25% of his at-bats, which isn’t great, but when he’s making contact he’s making it count with his three homers and 10 RBI in his first 19 games of the season.

Bellinger blasts go-ahead home run vs. ARI

Cody Bellinger blasted a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning on Wednesday, powering the Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old slugger broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he crushed a 396-foot (104.6 mph EV) solo shot off of Diamondbacks’ starter Brandon Pfaadt. He also singled in the eighth inning and came around to score on a run-scoring knock off the bat of Michael Busch. Bellinger finished the day 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and is now hitting .200/.296/.371 with three long balls and 12 RBI on the season. He’s still looking for his first stolen base though, after nabbing 20 bags during the 2023 season.

Marlins vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite.

Marlins are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the National League.

Cubs are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games at home.

Marlins are 4-18 SU in their last 22 games.

Marlins vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Puk allowed two runs – one earned – on four hits across 4 2/3 innings in a loss versus the Yankees last Tuesday. He threw 56 of his 98 pitches for strikes and also walked five on the evening. He had just a 15 percent whiff rate and a 22 percent CSW while throwing only 93.4 mph on his four-seamer. Puk has lasted just 10 2/3 innings over his three starts and has walked a whopping 14 hitters. He has no command and the Cubs own a 147 wRC+ versus left-handers this season, which is the highest mark in baseball.

Taillon, meanwhile, pitched well in his rehab start for Triple-A Iowa last Friday, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings while throwing 68 pitches. He’ll likely be on a strict pitch count tonight, but he should fare well against a light-hitting Miami offense (90 wRC+ vs. right-handed pitching). The Cubs don’t have the strongest bullpen (4.25 ERA), but again, the Marlins don’t have a Murders’ Row of hitters.

Marlins vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -152