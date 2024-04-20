Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Marlins vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Marlins vs. Cubs

    The Cubs smashed their way to victory in Game 1 of their series versus the Marlins and will now send Javier Assad to the hill for the opener of a double-header on Saturday. Is Chicago the smart bet in today’s 2:20 p.m. ET Marlins vs. Cubs matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Miami Marlins (+120) at 954 Chicago Cubs (-142); o/u 8

    2:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Marlins vs. Cubs: Pubic Bettors Love Chicago in Game 1

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    De La Cruz crushes fourth HR of season

    Bryan De La Cruz crushed his fourth home run of the season on Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to power the Marlins past the Cubs in Chicago. De La Cruz got the Marlins on the board in the fourth inning on Friday, crushing a 380-foot homer to center off of right-hander Jameson Taillon. All that did was put a Band-Aid on a stab wound though, pulling the Marlins to within six runs at 7-1. The 27-year-old outfielder finished the day 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. For the season, he’s now hitting .286/.294/.476 with four long balls and 11 RBI.

    Swanson has busy day vs. Marlins

    Dansby Swanson singled, doubled, scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk on Friday afternoon, helping to lead the Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Marlins. The 30-year-old shortstop delivered a two-out, run-scoring double off of A.J. Puk in the first inning that extended the Cubs’ early lead to 2-0. He then worked a walk in the third inning and scored on a two-run double by Miguel Amaya. Swanson also smacked a leadoff single to start the fifth inning and came around to score on an RBI knock off the bat of Mike Tauchman. With his two-hit day, Swanson is now slashing .254/.325/.408 to go along with two homers, eight RBI and a pair of stolen bases on the season.

    Marlins are 4-19 SU in their last 23 games.

    Cubs are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home.

    Marlins are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the National League.

    Marlins vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Chicago. Jesus Luzardo is off to a rough start for Miami. The kid is talented but he’s surrendered 12 runs over 9 2/3 innings in his last two starts to watch his ERA grow from 4.35 to 7.65. The other problem today is that he’ll face a Chicago team that owns a 162 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. That’s the highest mark in baseball.

    On the other side, Javier Assad is 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. The Marlins haven’t been able to generate much offense to start the season. Their 85 wRC+ against right-handed pitching ranks 26th in baseball. They’re in trouble today at Wrigley.

    Marlins vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -142

