Marlins vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Marlins vs. Cardinals matchup at 4:15 p.m. ET will mark St. Louis’ home opener for 2024. With Ryan Weathers set to oppose Lance Lynn in the pitching matchup, will the Cards put a win on the board for their fan base at Busch Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Miami Marlins (+122) at 954 St. Louis Cardinals (-144); o/u 8.5

4:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Marlins vs. Cardinals: Bettors all over St. Louis on Thursday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chisholm struggling badly

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Wednesday in the Marlins’ loss to the Angels. Yikes. Chisholm and the rest of Miami’s lineup managed just four hits combined in this one as they dropped their seventh consecutive contest to open the season. The 26-year-old center fielder is one of the most dynamic power/speed combo contributors in the fantasy landscape, but he’s off to an absolutely dreadful start this season, batting an ice-cold .130 (3-for-23) with one homer and five RBI. He’s really scuffling at the dish right now and feels long overdue for a breakout game.

Donovan injured vs. Padres

Brendan Donovan was removed from Wednesday’s showdown against the Padres after being hit by a pitch on his elbow. Donovan remained in the game to run the bases for himself, but was replaced when the Cardinals took the field the next inning. He’ll presumably head for X-rays just to make sure that everything checks out structurally. Expect the Cardinals to provide an update on his status once that imaging is done.

Marlins vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Marlins are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games

Cardinals are 20-8 SU in their last 28 games against Miami

Marlins are 8-20 SU in their last 28 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Miami

Marlins vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. Back Miami at your own risk. The offense has struggled out of the gates, the pitching hasn’t been much better and the defense hasn’t been up to par, either. Wednesday’s home game against the Angels was a perfect example of everything that has gone wrong for the Marlins to start the season. Their starter, A.J. Puk, surrendered two runs in the first inning when a ball dropped in front of an outfielder that could have been caught. An error lead to two more runs two innings later and when the dust settled, Miami lost 10-2 to drop to 0-7 on the season.

As for the Cardinals, Lynn worked in and out of trouble in his first start of the season, pitching four scoreless innings before a rain delay ended his day. The Cards are more average than good, but Lynn should be fired up for his St. Louis return. The pomp and circumstance surrounding the home opener usually lifts the Redbirds.

Marlins vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -144