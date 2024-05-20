Close Menu
    Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mariners vs. Yankees

    With Logan Gilbert set to oppose Marcus Stroman in Monday night’s Mariners vs. Yankees pitching matchup, what’s the best value on the board for bettors tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Seattle Mariners (+116) at 962 New York Yankees (-136); o/u 7.5

    7:05 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Mariners vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rojas’ struggles continue on Sunday

    Josh Rojas went hitless in a third straight game Sunday against the Orioles. He’s in a 3-for-26 slump over his last seven games, and he hasn’t had an extra-base hit since May 5. It’s unfortunate for the Mariners, but if Rojas had to slump, he’s done so at a time when it wouldn’t affect his playing time, what with Jorge Polanco and J.P. Crawford both hurt. It doesn’t seem like Rojas will cease being a fixture versus righties anytime soon.

    Berti hits three-run home run

    Jon Berti went 2-for-3 and hit a three-run homer versus the White Sox in Sunday’s win. Berti’s first extra-base hit in 47 at-bats this season was a 366-foot fly that would have been a homer in two ballparks. We’d say the Yankees would have been better off playing him over Oswaldo Cabrera in recent weeks, but it hasn’t mattered much, and DJ LeMahieu is about to trump both players.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Seattle’s last 12 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 6 games against an opponent in the American League

    Mariners vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees are 13-2 in their last 15 games overall, are 16-5 in their last 21 home games and are 16-6 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Mariners are 12-29 in their last 41 games against the Yankees, are 6-15 in their last 21 games when playing at Yankee Stadium and are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League East.

    Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -136

