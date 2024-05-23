Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Thursday’s Mainers vs. Yankees matinee turn into a relatively high-scoring game when Luis Castillo opposes Luis Gil in the pitching matchup? First pitch today from Yankee Stadium is set for 12:35 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Seattle Mariners (+122) at 908 New York Yankees (-144); o/u 8

12:35 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mariners vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Raleigh’s three-run homer not enough

Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run on Wednesday in a loss to the Yankees. The Orioles offense was quiet all night besides Raleigh’s blast. He golfed a changeup from Luke Weaver, which has been one of the best individual pitches in baseball this season, just barely over the right-field fence for his 11th long ball of the season. It would’ve been a homer in fewer than half of the league’s stadiums, but this was the only one that mattered.

Soto hits two home runs as NYY ties series

Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI as the Yankees defeated the Mariners 7-3 on Wednesday. It has been a magical first season in the Bronx for Soto who heard “MVP” chants after his second big fly. He’s been every bit as advertised for the Yankees and fantasy managers alike with a .313/.409/.978 slash line and 13 homers so far this season.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games

Mariners are 19-5 SU in their last 24 games played on a Thursday

Yankees are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games at home

Mariners are 21-8 SU in their last 29 games played on a Thursday when playing on the road

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 12-3 in the Mariners’ last 15 games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 road games and is 5-1 in their last six contests versus American League opponents. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Yankees’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against the Mariners and is 6-2 in their last eight games versus Seattle when the game is played at Yankee Stadium.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8