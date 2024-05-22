Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Bryce Miller set to oppose Nestor Cortes Jr. in Wednesday night’s Mariners vs. Yankees pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at Yankee Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Seattle Mariners (+134) at 968 New York Yankees (-158); o/u 8

7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mariners vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Moore hits two home runs in win over Yanks

Dylan Moore went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Yankees. Moore pulled a pitch on the outside black of the plate 402 feet to left field for a two-run homer to give the Mariners a lead in the top of the third. He would later single in the seventh inning to drive in Mitch Garver and homered again in the ninth, accounting for four of the Mariners’ six runs driven in on the afternoon. Moore hasn’t hit for much of an average but has provided solid power and run support at the bottom of the Mariners’ lineup.

Torres hits solo home run in loss

Gleyber Torres went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Mariners. Torres’ three-run homer in the seventh gave the Yankees their first runs of the evening after they spent the first six innings being stifled by Bryan Woo. Torres’ homer, his third on the season, ended shutout but didn’t prove to be enough for the Yankees, who were held scoreless the rest of the way. He is slashing a mere .223/.301/.310 on the season and is hitting .227 in the month of May.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games

Mariners are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

Yankees are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games played in May

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 11-3 in the Mariners’ last 14 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and is 11-3 in their last 14 games versus American League opponents. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Yankees’ last 10 home games, is 5-2 in their last seven home games against the Mariners and are 5-2 in their last seven contests versus an opponent from the American League West Division.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8