Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Bryan Woo set to oppose Clarke Schmidt in Tuesday night’s Mariners vs. Yankees pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight from the Bronx? First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Seattle Mariners (+140) at 914 New York Yankees (-166); o/u 8

7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mariners vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Raley has three-hit night in win over Yankees

Luke Raley went 3-for-4 with a run scored against the Yankees on Monday. Raley continues to produce as his average is up to .311 after the three hits on Monday. The Mariners certainly value him after trading for him in the offseason. Raley will continue to see regular playing time against right-handed pitching.

Verdugo collects three hits in loss

Alex Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI against the Mariners on Monday. Verdugo’s career-high in home runs is just 13, but he has a nice spot in the middle of the Yankees’ order as the clean-up hitter against right-handed starting pitchers. Verdugo has 22 runs scored and 24 RBI in 46 games this season.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Seattle’s last 13 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 13-3 in their last 16 games overall, are 16-6 in their last 22 home games and are 13-3 in their last 16 games when facing an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Mariners are 6-14 in their last 20 games when playing the Yankees on the road.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -166