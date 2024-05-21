Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Mariners vs. Yankees

    With Bryan Woo set to oppose Clarke Schmidt in Tuesday night’s Mariners vs. Yankees pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight from the Bronx? First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Seattle Mariners (+140) at 914 New York Yankees (-166); o/u 8

    7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Mariners vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Raley has three-hit night in win over Yankees

    Luke Raley went 3-for-4 with a run scored against the Yankees on Monday. Raley continues to produce as his average is up to .311 after the three hits on Monday. The Mariners certainly value him after trading for him in the offseason. Raley will continue to see regular playing time against right-handed pitching.

    Verdugo collects three hits in loss

    Alex Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI against the Mariners on Monday. Verdugo’s career-high in home runs is just 13, but he has a nice spot in the middle of the Yankees’ order as the clean-up hitter against right-handed starting pitchers. Verdugo has 22 runs scored and 24 RBI in 46 games this season.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Seattle’s last 13 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

    Mariners vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees are 13-3 in their last 16 games overall, are 16-6 in their last 22 home games and are 13-3 in their last 16 games when facing an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Mariners are 6-14 in their last 20 games when playing the Yankees on the road.

    Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -166

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com