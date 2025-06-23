Mariners vs. Twins Prediction: Will Seattle prevail as road favorite?

​As the calendar flips to summer, a tightly contested series opener shapes up in Minneapolis. The Mariners (39–37), seeking consistency after a strong but streaky May, visit the Twins (37–40), who have bounced back from a sluggish April thanks to elite pitching and key offensive returns. Tonight’s matchup could set the tone for both teams as they look to climb in their respective divisions. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mariners vs. Twins?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 23, 2025

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mariners are -111 moneyline favorites to knock off the Twins, who are +100 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Public Betting: Bettors Love Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of the bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Overview

Mariners SP Bryan Woo (R): Sporting a solid 6–4 record, 3.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts over 89.1 innings.

Twins SP Bailey Ober (R): Coming in at 4–4, 4.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP across 79.1 innings—prone to giving up contact but benefits from pop-up tendencies.

Key Storylines

1. Pitching duel with different flavors

Woo’s strong peripherals and low WHIP give Seattle early advantage, while Ober’s unique high-flyball approach may suppress hard contact .

2. Offensive balance vs. pitching depth

Mariners are led by Cal Raleigh (31 HR, 66 RBI), while Twins offense has struggled (.241 avg) but taken a boost from returning stars like Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa.

3. Recent form matters

Seattle has opened the road trip strong (three consecutive wins before tonight), while Minnesota rides confidence from a 13‑game May win streak that evened its season up.

Mariners vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Why Seattle prevails:

Woo’s command should limit early damage.

Mariners’ lineup brings more consistent power, particularly on the road.

Minnesota offense may remain subdued outside of Buxton and Correa.

Expect a tight contest with Seattle scoring early, relying on bullpen depth late, and closing out a 4–2 victory.

Mariners vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -111