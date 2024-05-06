Mariners vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mariners vs. Twins series begins at 7:40 p.m. ET on Monday night. With Luis Castillo set to oppose Simeon Woods-Richardson in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in the series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Seattle Mariners (-126) at 964 Minnesota Twins (+108); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Mariners vs. Twins: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Raleigh hits tiebreaking home run in ninth

Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking homer in the top of the ninth Sunday as the Mariners edged the Astros 5-4. Two big homers in two days for Raleigh, who now has eight longballs on the season. He’s actually just 3-for-35 at the plate in his last 10 games, but he’s making those hits count.

Julien strikes out three times

Edouard Julien struck out all three times he was up before being replaced Sunday against the Red Sox. Julien had a great stretch towards the end of last month to push his OPS up to .890, but he’s back down to .795 now after going 1-for-18 with 11 strikeouts in his last seven games. He does have six walks during that span, but he hasn’t scored a single run. It’s going to be tough to justify using him in shallow leagues if he’s a platoon player not hitting for average or stealing many bases.

Mariners vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Seattle’s last 22 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games against Seattle

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Seattle’s last 10 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 24 of Minnesota’s last 31 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Mariners vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Seattle. The Mariners are 13-5 in their last 18 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League. They’ve also won seven out of their last 10 games against an opponent from the American League Central and is 8-2in their last 10 games when playing as a favorite.

Mariners vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -126