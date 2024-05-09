Mariners vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mariners vs. Twins series heads to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon when Logan Gilbert opposes Pablos Lopez in the pitching matchup. Will the Twins cash as a home favorite or is there a better bet in today’s contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Seattle Mariners (+108) at 908 Minnesota Twins (-126); o/u 6.5

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Mariners vs. Twins: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garver hits solo home run in loss

Mitch Garver went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk against the Twins on Wednesday. After drawing a walk in the second inning, Garver put the Mariners on the board in the fourth with a solo homer off Chris Paddack, extending his hitting streak to five games. He added a base hit in the sixth for his second hit of the day. The 33-year-old slugger is slashing .181/.290/.352 with four homers and 10 RBI across 124 plate appearances.

Castro hits home run, triple in win

Willi Castro went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, and two RBI in a 6-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Castro snapped an 0-for-11 run, extending the Twins’ lead with a solo homer off George Kirby in the second inning. He drove in a second run with a triple in the fourth. The versatile 27-year-old is hitting a solid .273/.336/.471 with three homers, 18 runs scored, 14 RBI, and five steals across 134 plate appearances.

Mariners vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Twins are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games

Twins are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

Mariners are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing as the underdog

Mariners vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Mariners’ last 10 games against the Twins, is 4-1 in their last five road games when playing at Target Field and is 17-6 in their last 23 games when playing against an opponent from the American League Central. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 games when facing an opponent from the American League West and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when listed as a favorite.

Mariners vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 6.5