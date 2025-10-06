Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Detroit take a 2-1 series lead?

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 5:37 pm by Alex Becker

The Seattle Mariners head to Detroit to face the Tigers at 4:08 PM ET on Tuesday afternoon on FS1. It’s Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Tigers betting prediction.

The best-of-5 series is tied 1-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs. Jack Flaherty (DET)

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 70-94 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 76-91 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Seattle Mariners (-132) at 904 Detroit Tigers (+110); o/u 7.5

4:08 PM ET, Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: FS1

Mariners vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco drove in the bulk of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Tigers in Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday night. In that game, the 2019 All-Star went 3 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. During the regular season, Polanco hit .265 with 26 homers, 78 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .821 across 471 at-bats. Jorge Polanco is batting .330 with an OPS of 1.036 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson drove in all of his club’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the #1 overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Across 563 regular-season at-bats, Torkelson hit .240 with 31 homers, 78 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .789. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter batted .270 with an OPS of .898 in 60 day games during the regular season. That fact makes Spencer Torkelson worth a look in most DFS formats for his team’s matinee contest on Tuesday.

Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Seattle is 39-42 straight up as the road team this season.

Detroit is 41-35 straight up after a loss this season.

Detroit is an MLB-best 15-5 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

I like the Tigers in a minor upset here. A few numbers will underscore why. Detroit is 67-52 straight up in American League games and 58-54 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, the Tigers are 46-35 straight up as the home team and 9-8 straight up as a home underdog in 2025. Additionally, Detroit is 83-73 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. And finally, the Tigers are 7-5 straight up in playoff games since the start of last season. The pick is Detroit +110 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +110