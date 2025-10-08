Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Detroit stay alive in the ALDS?

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 11:12 pm by Alex Becker

The Seattle Mariners remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 3:08 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on FS1. It’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Seattle leads the best-of-5 series 2-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. Casey Mize (DET)

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 71-94 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 76-92 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Seattle Mariners (+102) at 908 Detroit Tigers (-120); o/u 8.5

3:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: FS1

Mariners vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-4 win over the Tigers on Tuesday in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. In that game, the 2025 MLB home run leader went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. During the regular season, Raleigh hit .247 with 60 homers, 125 RBIs, 14 steals, and an OPS of .948 across 596 at-bats. Cal Raleigh is batting .314 with an OPS of .911 in 8 career postseason games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson drove in half of his club’s runs in their 8-4 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the Arizona State alum went 1 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 563 regular-season at-bats, Torkelson hit .240 with 31 homers, 78 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .789. The 26-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .400 with an OPS of .800 in 5 career at-bats against Mariners starter Bryce Miller. That fact makes Spencer Torkelson worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games against Detroit.

Seattle is 52-39 straight up after a win this season.

Detroit is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Detroit is 12-15 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2013 season.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

I like Seattle here. A few numbers will demonstrate why. The Mariners are 25-22 straight up as an underdog and 67-50 straight up in American League games this year. What’s more, Seattle is 58-55 straight up in non-division games and 77-64 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Mariners are 84-65 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Seattle +102 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS +102