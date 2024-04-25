Mariners vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mariners vs. Rangers series will head to a rubber match at 2:35 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With Luis Castillo set to oppose Andrew Heaney in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today in Texas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Seattle Mariners (-118) at 916 Texas Rangers (+100); o/u 8.5

2:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Globe Life Stadium, Arlington, TX

Mariners vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Siding with Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Crawford scratched from Wednesday’s lineup

J.P. Crawford was scratched from the Mariners’ starting lineup on Wednesday due to right oblique soreness. The 29-year-old shortstop was in the team’s initial lineup, but he was pulled after being a full participant in pregame workouts. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but oblique injuries are notoriously tricky and almost always wind up requiring a trip to the injured list.

Carter hits home run, triple in Rangers’ win

Evan Carter went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, and two RBI to lead the Rangers to a 5-1 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Carter had an excellent day at the plate with his second multi-hit game in his last three contests. He went yard in the fourth inning, going back-to-back with Adolis García for a pair of homers off Bryce Miller. Carter drove in a second run with a triple in the seventh. The 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .215/.315/.456 with four homers, 16 runs scored, and one steal across 92 plate appearances.

Mariners vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Rangers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Rangers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Seattle

Mariners are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Mariners vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Mariners’ last 12 games, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Rangers and is 5-1 in their last six games on the road. On the other side, the under is 7-1 in the Rangers’ last eight home games and is 5-1 in the Mariners’ last six games against an American League West rival.

Mariners vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5