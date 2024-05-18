Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound for Saturday night’s contest against the Orioles. The Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez. With the Orioles listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from Baltimore?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Seattle Mariners (+105) at 968 Baltimore Orioles (-115); o/u 7.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

Mariners vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

Seattle dropped to Baltimore on Friday night by a score of 9-2. Dylan Moore had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-4 with a home run. The Mariners hope Luis Castillo can get them back on track on Saturday night.

Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

Baltimore improved to 28-14 after Friday night’s victory. Gunnar Henderson led the way going 2-5 with a homer. Baltimore looks to get their third consecutive win on Saturday night.

Mariners vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

The Orioles are 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Seattle is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the O’s.

Mariners vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Orioles. Baltimore has been excellent at home this year and I think they continue that as short favorites on Saturday. Grayson Rodriguez has electric stuff and if his command isn’t an issue, I don’t see the Seattle scoring many runs in this one. O’s find a way to win game two of this series.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Orioles -115

