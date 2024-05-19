Mariners vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mariners vs. Orioles series concludes from Baltimore on Sunday afternoon when George Kirby opposes Corbin Burnes in the pitching matchup. With the Orioles listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best value today for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Seattle Mariners (+120) at 914 Baltimore Orioles (-142); o/u 7.5

1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Mariners vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rodriguez has two hits in Seattle win

Julio Rodríguez went 2-for-4 and scored a run as the Mariners rallied to beat the Orioles on Saturday evening in Baltimore. Rodríguez got the Mariners’ first hit on the day by hustling out an infield single off of Grayson Rodriguez in the sixth inning. He then reached on another infield knock to start the eighth inning, and wound up scoring the go-ahead run on an RBI double by Cal Raleigh. The 23-year-old superstar’s bat has shown signs of life this week, but he’s still hitting a disappointing .271/.320/.331 with only two homers, 13 RBI and nine stolen bases on the season.

Mateo collects two hits in win

Jorge Mateo went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base as the Orioles fell to the Mariners on a rainy Saturday evening in Baltimore. Mateo led off the third inning with a double off of Mariners’ right-hander Luis Castillo, then raced around to score on a single off the bat of Ryan O’Hearn. He also singled in the second inning and swiped second base, but the Orioles were unable to cash him in. With his two-hit attack, Mateo is now hitting .260/.301/.468 on the season to go along with a pair of homers, five RBI and six stolen bases in 85 plate appearances.

Mariners vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Baltimore

Orioles are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games against an opponent in the American League

Mariners are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played on a Sunday when playing on the road

Orioles are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played on a Sunday when playing at home

Mariners vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Mariners’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 6-2 in their last eight road games when playing in Baltimore. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Orioles’ last eight games when playing at home versus Seattle, is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Sunday and has cashed in four out of their last five games when playing at home on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5