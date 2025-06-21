Mariners vs. Cubs Prediction: Is betting total way too high?

​The Mariners head into Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon looking to build on the momentum of a strong offensive showing in the series opener. But standing in their way is a red-hot Cubs team that continues to dominate at home and atop the NL Central. With rising star Cade Horton taking the mound for Chicago and slugger Cal Raleigh fresh off a historic two-homer performance, this interleague clash is shaping up to be a compelling battle between power and poise. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mariners vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -165 moneyline favorites to knock off the Mariners, who are +140 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 13 runs.

Mariners vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Backing Chicago

Team Overview

Seattle Mariners (38–36, 18–17 road)

Fresh off a 9–4 win in Game 1, led by Cal Raleigh smashing two homers—now a major-league-leading 29, breaking the pre–All‑Star catchers record.

Recently reinstated Luke Raley, offering fresh power and lineup depth.

Offense ranks mid-pack (16th in runs), with pitching ERA hovering around 14th .

Chicago Cubs (45–30, 24–14 home)

Dominating at home and atop NL Central, riding momentum after strong regular-season run.

Lineup powered by Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, and emerging star Pete Crow‑Armstrong (team‑leading fWAR).

Starter Cade Horton has impressed at Wrigley (2.70 ERA), while Matthew Boyd remains the staff ace.

Pitching Matchup

Starter Team W-L ERA Notes

Emerson Hancock Mariners 3–2 4.48 Strong recent stretch: 2 ER or fewer in 5 of last 6 starts

Cade Horton Cubs 3–1 3.47 Coming off a shutout in last start; locks in at Wrigley

Key Storylines

Raleigh’s record chase & pop power: Coming off historic homer barrage and strong RBI stretch (29 HR, 63 RBI), he’ll remain Seattle’s offensive catalyst .

Wrigley’s advantage: Cubs dominate at home historically (.727 vs SEA) and in Chicago series — Seattle hasn’t taken a series there in years .

Pitching duel potential: Both starters have been solid, and the bullpen edge goes to the Cubs — their relievers have steadied the ship lately.

Weather & ballpark: Typical Wrigley winds plus two recent long balls for Seattle could push this one over the total.

Mariners vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tightly-contested affair with Chicago’s strong starting pitching and bullpen edge prevailing—but only just. Seattle’s big bats, particularly Edmonton and Raleigh, should continue delivering.

Why it holds:

Horton spins a quality outing (6 innings, 2 ER), followed by shut-down relief.

Cubs lineup racks up 5 runs through a couple of HRs and key RBIs.

Mariners scratch out 3 runs via Raleigh (solo HR) and productive at-bats from Raley/Raley combo.

Total runs under 12.5? Yes.

Mariners vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 13