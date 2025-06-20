Mariners vs. Cubs Prediction: Is Betting Total too High at Wrigley?

​A classic interleague clash unfolds at storied Wrigley Field as the Seattle Mariners (37–36) visit the Chicago Cubs (45–28). The Cubs come in on a nail‑biting loss to Milwaukee, 8–7, where their resilient bats showed up late but couldn’t quite complete the comeback. Meanwhile, Seattle is hovering around .500 in the competitive AL West, with recent offensive woes but still led by breakout slugger Cal Raleigh (27 HR) and rising phenom Julio Rodríguez. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mariners vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, June 20 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -130 moneyline favorites to knock off the Mariners, who are +110 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers

Seattle: George Kirby – 1–3, 5.96 ERA. The 27-year-old right-hander has mixed performances—five shutout innings and a 14‑K outing, but also some rough.

Chicago: Cade Horton – 3–1, 3.47 ERA. The young arm has delivered solid work in six starts, striking out 29 over 42 innings and looking spry in recent outings.

Key Storylines

Cubs’ Momentum & Back-End Strength: Despite yesterday’s loss, Chicago’s late-inning offense and reliable closer Daniel Palencia (1.67 ERA, 7 saves) bode well for stability.

Mariners’ Offensive Spark: Cal Raleigh is mashing homers and driving in runs, while Luke Raley is close to returning from a side strain—adding depth to Seattle’s lineup.

Injury Watch: Seattle remains without Raley and other depth pieces. Chicago’s Miguel Amaya, Shota Imanaga, and Justin Steele are all on the IL.

Matchup Insights

Category Mariners Cubs

Season Record 37–36 45–28

Runs/Game (Last 10) ~3.5 ~3.4

ERA (Last 10) 3.43 3.36

Key Hitters C Raleigh, J Rodríguez P Crow‑Armstrong (20 HR), S Suzuki

Key Pitchers Kirby (5.96 ERA) Horton (3.47 ERA), Palencia (Closer)

Mariners vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Chicago holds a slight edge—both in form and home-field advantage—backed by a 56% win probability and odds favoring them (Cubs -129, Mariners +109). The expected outcome is a low-scoring affair, with the under (9.5) being the smarter play.

Mariners vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5