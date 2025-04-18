Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Pitcher’s duel coming in Toronto?

​The Seattle Mariners will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 4:07 PM PDT at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The pitching matchup features Bryan Woo for the Mariners against Bowden Francis for the Blue Jays. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mariners vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, April 18, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mariners are -113 moneyline favorites. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are +103 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mariners: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo enters the 2025 season aiming to build upon his impressive 2024 campaign, where he posted a 2.38 ERA over 19 starts, the fifth-best single-season ERA in Mariners history (minimum 100 innings), trailing only seasons by Félix Hernández, Randy Johnson, and Cliff Lee . Woo demonstrated improved performance against left-handed hitters in 2024, increasing his K%-BB% from 6.7% in 2023 to 17.7% in 2024 . Despite some injury concerns, he managed over 130 innings in both 2023 and 2024, showcasing his durability.

Blue Jays: Bowden Francis

Bowden Francis had a breakout season in 2024, recording an 8-5 record with a 3.30 ERA over 27 games (13 starts) and a WHIP of 0.93 . He earned American League Pitcher of the Month honors in August 2024, posting a 1.05 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 34.1 innings. Francis is known for his excellent control and ability to limit baserunners, making him a formidable opponent on the mound.​

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup features two promising right-handed pitchers looking to establish themselves early in the 2025 season. Woo’s improved command and ability to neutralize left-handed hitters will be tested against the Blue Jays’ balanced lineup. Francis will aim to continue his strong performance from last season, leveraging his control and ability to limit baserunners. I like the under.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5