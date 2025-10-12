Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Toronto win Game 1 of the ALCS?

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 11:23 pm by Alex Becker

The Seattle Mariners head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 8:03 PM ET on Sunday night on FOX. It’s Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

The best-of-7 series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 72-95 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 94-72 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

941 Seattle Mariners (+137) at 942 Toronto Blue Jays (-165); o/u 7.5

8:03 PM ET, Sunday, October 12, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 extra innings win over the Tigers on Saturday night in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. In that game, the 2019 All-Star went 1 for 6 with a single, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Polanco hit .265 with 26 homers, 78 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .821 across 471 at-bats. Jorge Polanco is batting .330 with an OPS of 1.036 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays left fielder Nathan Lukes drove in multiple runs in his club’s 5-2 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Sacramento, CA, native went 2 for 5 with a single, a double, and 2 RBIs. Across 388 regular-season at-bats, Lukes hit .255 with 12 homers, 65 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .730. The 31-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .333 with an OPS of .833 in 4 playoff games this year. That fact makes Nathan Lukes worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games against Toronto.

Seattle is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Toronto is 4-1 straight up when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Toronto is 38-20 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this matchup. The Blue Jays will have the rest advantage, as they were able to close out the Yankees on Wednesday, while Seattle had to play a 15-inning nail-biter to close out the Tigers on Friday.

A few relevant stats will also bolster the case for Toronto on Sunday. The Blue Jays are 56-27 straight up as the home team and 55-36 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Toronto is 67-51 straight up in American League games and 65-45 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 18-15 straight up in starting pitcher Kevin Gausman’s 33 starts spanning the regular season and playoffs this year. The pick is Toronto -165 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -165