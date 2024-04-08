Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Luis Castillo set to oppose Jose Berrios in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Mariners vs. Blue Jays tilt at 7:07 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Seattle Mariners (+100) at 966 Toronto Blue Jays (-118); o/u 8

7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Behind Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Snider leaves Sunday’s appearance with injury

Collin Snider left Sunday’s relief appearance against the Brewers with a lower-body injury. Snider was hit right around the knee with a line drive, and while the right-hander attempted to stay in the game while throwing some warmup pitches, it was clear he was in too much pain to continue. For now, Snider should be considered day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list seems very possible. Taylor Saucedo has come in to pitch in Snider’s absence.

Manoah lit up in Low-A

Alek Manoah (shoulder) was charged for six earned runs — seven total — over 1 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Low-A Dunedin. Manoah walked four in the outing, and he threw just 26-of-58 pitches for strikes. The right-hander also allowed five hits in what was essentially a disaster of an outing even when keeping in mind results aren’t the ultimate goal here. Manoah is not long removed from being among the best starters in baseball, but it doesn’t feel like that form is coming back anytime soon.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Seattle’s last 12 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 13 of Toronto’s last 18 games when playing at home against Seattle

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Seattle’s last 7 games played in April

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Seattle. The Mariners are 10-3 in their last 13 games against the Blue Jays, who are just 4-10 in their last 14 games overall. They’re also just 1-7 in their last eight games against an opponent from the American League West and are 1-4 in their last five home games when playing on a Monday.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS +100