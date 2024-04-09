Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With George Kirby set to oppose Chris Bassitt in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Mariners vs. Blue Jays contest? First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Seattle Mariners (-108) at 918 Toronto Blue Jays (-108); o/u 8

7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Raleigh hits solo home run

Cal Raleigh hits a solo homer Monday in a loss to the Blue Jays. Raleigh has struggled to begin the 2024 campaign, but he’s feasted on Toronto pitching in his young career, and Monday wasn’t an exception. It looked like it might have been for eight innings, but the 27-year-old clobbered his first homer of the year off Chad Green in the ninth. Raleigh has been an excellent power source behind the plate the last two seasons, and 2024 should provide more of the same.

Schneider drives in two runs

Davis Schneider drove in two runs while going 2-for-4 in a victory over the Mariners on Monday. Schneider gave the Jays a 3-0 lead with a two-run single to center off Luis Castillo. The 25-year-old has plated seven runners over the first 11 games of the year, and he’s now slashing a healthy .263/.300/.632. Only two of those numbers are sustainable. You can probably guess.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Blue Jays are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against Seattle

Mariners are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against Toronto

Blue Jays are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Mariners’ last seven games against Toronto, is 15-6 in their last 21 games when playing the Blue Jays on the road and is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 10 home games and is 12-4 in their last 16 games played in the month of April.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8