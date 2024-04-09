Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Mariners vs. Blue Jays

    With George Kirby set to oppose Chris Bassitt in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Mariners vs. Blue Jays contest? First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Seattle Mariners (-108) at 918 Toronto Blue Jays (-108); o/u 8

    7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

    Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing Toronto

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Raleigh hits solo home run

    Cal Raleigh hits a solo homer Monday in a loss to the Blue Jays. Raleigh has struggled to begin the 2024 campaign, but he’s feasted on Toronto pitching in his young career, and Monday wasn’t an exception. It looked like it might have been for eight innings, but the 27-year-old clobbered his first homer of the year off Chad Green in the ninth. Raleigh has been an excellent power source behind the plate the last two seasons, and 2024 should provide more of the same.

    Schneider drives in two runs

    Davis Schneider drove in two runs while going 2-for-4 in a victory over the Mariners on Monday. Schneider gave the Jays a 3-0 lead with a two-run single to center off Luis Castillo. The 25-year-old has plated seven runners over the first 11 games of the year, and he’s now slashing a healthy .263/.300/.632. Only two of those numbers are sustainable. You can probably guess.

    Mariners are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Blue Jays are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against Seattle

    Mariners are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against Toronto

    Blue Jays are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Mariners’ last seven games against Toronto, is 15-6 in their last 21 games when playing the Blue Jays on the road and is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the American League East Division. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 10 home games and is 12-4 in their last 16 games played in the month of April.

    Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com