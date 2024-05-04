Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Mariners vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Mariners vs. Astros

    Logan Gilbert will oppose Framber Valdez in Saturday night’s pitching matchup at Minute Maid Park. With the Astros listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Houston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    929 Seattle Mariners (+124) at 930 Houston Astros (-134); o/u 7.5

    7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Mariners vs. Astros Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Astros moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    Seattle dropped their second consecutive contest on Friday night. The Mariners led 3-1 entering the seventh inning before giving up four in the 7th. Josh Rojas had a nice night at the plate going 3/4 at the top of the lineup.

    Houston Astros DFS SPIN

    Houston won their second game in a row last night. Jose Altuve knocked in the go-ahead run in the bottom of seventh inning. The Astros will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday.

    The Astros are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Houston is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Seattle.

    The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

    Mariners vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the 1st five innings. Logan Gilbert and Framber Valdez are both studs and both having excellent seasons thus far. Gilbert has a WHIP under 1 and Valdez has had three solid starts. I don’t see these either team scoring much off either one of these starters. This feels like a 1-1 game after five.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5

