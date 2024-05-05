Mariners vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Bryce Miller will oppose Hunter Brown in Sunday afternoon’s pitching matchup at Minute Maid Park. With the Astros listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Houston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Seattle Mariners (+115) at 918 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Mariners vs. Astros Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Astros moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

Seattle shoutout the Astros on Saturday night behind Logan Gilbert’s stellar outing. Gilbert threw eight innings of shutout baseball. The Mariners will look for the series win on Sunday afternoon.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

Houston dropped to Seattle 5-0 on Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez recorded 2 of Houston’s three hits in Saturday’s loss. The Astros will look for more success on the plate on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The Astros are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Houston is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Seattle.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Mariners. Hunter Brown has really struggled thus far this season and I just don’t trust backing him until we see a decent outing. The Astros offense struggled at the plate Saturday and now they have another tough matchup versus Bryce Miller. Seattle is the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle +115