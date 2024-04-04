Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Guardians vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Guardians vs. Twins

    The Guardians vs. Twins matchup on Thursday afternoon will mark Minnesota’s home opener at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Tanner Bibee set to oppose Pablo Lopez in the pitching matchup, where’s the best value for bettors today?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Cleveland Guardians (+122) at 956 Minnesota Twins (-144); o/u 7.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Guardians vs. Twins: Bettors backing Twins in home opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ramirez collects pair of hits

    José Ramírez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI on Wednesday as the Guardians crushed the Mariners 8-0 in Seattle. The 31-year-old superstar got the scoring started with an RBI double off of George Kirby in the opening inning. He then came around to score the third run of the frame on a run-scoring single off the bat of Will Brennan. Ramírez then repeated the process in the fourth inning — smacking another RBI double off of Kirby and scoring on a Brennan single. With his two-hit attack, he’s now hitting .273/.273/.485 with a homer and six RBI on the season — though he has yet to attempt a stolen base.

    Jeffers leads Twins to comeback vs. Brewers

    Ryan Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a tie-breaking three-run homer and four RBI on Wednesday, leading the Twins to a 7-3 win over the Brewers. Jeffers took Brewers reliever Bryse Wilson deep for a go-ahead homer as part of Minnesota’s five-run explosion in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old backstop also added a ninth-inning RBI single, just for good measure.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games at home

    Guardians are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Twins are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Guardians vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Minnesota. Lopez was stellar in his first start of the season, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings in a win over the Royals. He struck out seven in the victor, didn’t walk a batter and produced a 33-percent whiff rate and a 37 percent CSW on the afternoon.

    Bibee, meanwhile, struggled for the Guardians in his season debut. He surrendered three runs over four innings while striking out four against the A’s. Control was a problem for Bibee, as he walked five batters in the outing and threw just 50-of-88 pitches for strikes. If he struggles with walks against a patient Minnesota team today, he’s in trouble.

    Guardians vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -144

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com