Guardians vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Guardians vs. Twins matchup on Thursday afternoon will mark Minnesota’s home opener at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Tanner Bibee set to oppose Pablo Lopez in the pitching matchup, where’s the best value for bettors today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Cleveland Guardians (+122) at 956 Minnesota Twins (-144); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Guardians vs. Twins: Bettors backing Twins in home opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramirez collects pair of hits

José Ramírez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI on Wednesday as the Guardians crushed the Mariners 8-0 in Seattle. The 31-year-old superstar got the scoring started with an RBI double off of George Kirby in the opening inning. He then came around to score the third run of the frame on a run-scoring single off the bat of Will Brennan. Ramírez then repeated the process in the fourth inning — smacking another RBI double off of Kirby and scoring on a Brennan single. With his two-hit attack, he’s now hitting .273/.273/.485 with a homer and six RBI on the season — though he has yet to attempt a stolen base.

Jeffers leads Twins to comeback vs. Brewers

Ryan Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a tie-breaking three-run homer and four RBI on Wednesday, leading the Twins to a 7-3 win over the Brewers. Jeffers took Brewers reliever Bryse Wilson deep for a go-ahead homer as part of Minnesota’s five-run explosion in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old backstop also added a ninth-inning RBI single, just for good measure.

Guardians vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games at home

Guardians are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Twins are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Guardians vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Minnesota. Lopez was stellar in his first start of the season, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings in a win over the Royals. He struck out seven in the victor, didn’t walk a batter and produced a 33-percent whiff rate and a 37 percent CSW on the afternoon.

Bibee, meanwhile, struggled for the Guardians in his season debut. He surrendered three runs over four innings while striking out four against the A’s. Control was a problem for Bibee, as he walked five batters in the outing and threw just 50-of-88 pitches for strikes. If he struggles with walks against a patient Minnesota team today, he’s in trouble.

Guardians vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -144