Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Red Sox will celebrate the Patriots’ Day holiday in Massachusetts with their traditional Monday morning game, welcoming the Guardians in to start a four-game series. With Xzavion Curry set to oppose Kutter Crawford in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet at 11:10 a.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Cleveland Guardians (+116) at 914 Boston Red Sox (-134); o/u 9.5

11:10 a.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Guardians vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Naylor collects two hits in win over Yankees

Josh Naylor went 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored the tying run in the 10th as the Guardians topped the Yankees 8-7 on Sunday. Naylor likely would have been pinch-run for in the 10th, but the Guardians had already used all of their bench players. It nearly cost the team; Naylor couldn’t score from first on David Fry’s wall-scraping double and then almost certainly would have been thrown out at home if Gleyber Torres hadn’t bobbled a hard grounder hit right to him. Fortunately, Naylor barely beat Torres’s delayed relay, and Andrés Giménez then won the game with a sac fly to right.

Jansen earns save in win vs. Angels

Kenley Jansen earned the save in the Red Sox 5-4 win over the Angels on Sunday. Jansen made it a little bit interesting. He hit Logan O’Hoppe to start the inning, then allowing a single and a walk before a sacrifice fly to Anthony Rendon. He settled down and struck out the next two batters to close the game. That said, his cutter velocity remains down two mph. The Red Sox will almost certainly look to trade Jansen at some point this summer, but he should close no matter where he goes as long as he remains healthy.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

Red Sox are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games at home

Guardians are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. Kutter Crawford will start for Boston today after he tweaked his right knee while covering first base in the fifth inning of an outing on Wednesday. He was likely to be pulled from the game regardless after he lost command in the fifth inning. He had thrown 86 pitches to that point.

Crawford did look good in his previous two starts and owns a 0.57 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP across 15 2/3 innings this season. That said, the Guardians are getting plus odds and own one of the best run differentials in the league at +29. They’re worth a flier.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +116