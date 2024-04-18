Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Carlos Carrasco set to oppose Brennan Bernardino in Thursday’s Guardians vs. Red Sox pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Cleveland Guardians (+100) at 960 Boston Red Sox (-118); o/u 9.5

1:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 18, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Guardians vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lively strikes out seven in loss to BOS

Ben Lively allowed two runs with seven strikeouts over five innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. Lively was activated from the injured list on Wednesday ahead of his start against the Red Sox. He was solid in his first outing, giving up just two runs to keep the Guardians in the game. The first run scored on a balk in the third inning before Connor Wong took Lively deep for a solo homer in the fourth. He scattered three hits and a walk while striking out seven. The 32-year-old right-hander lines up for a rematch against the Red Sox next week in Cleveland.

Wong hits solo home run to lead Boston

Connor Wong went 2-for-3 with a solo homer to lead the Red Sox to a 2-0 win over the Guardians on Wednesday. Wong had the team’s only RBI in the low-scoring affair. After a run scored on a balk in the third inning, he took Ben Lively deep for a solo homer in the fourth to extend the Boston lead. It was the third home run of the season for Wong and third consecutive multi-hit game. The 27-year-old backstop is slashing .382/.371/.676 across 35 plate appearances. After starting the season on the short-side of a platoon, it seems his bat has earned him more playing time against right-handed pitching.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Red Sox are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games at home.

Red Sox are 6-19 SU in their last 25 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 26 of Cleveland’s last 33 games played on a Thursday when on the road.

Guardians are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. The Guardians’ wRC+ against left-handed pitching is 132, which is the third-highest in baseball. On the Cubs and Astros have been more effective offensively against southpaws this season.

Granted, Cleveland will need to make quick work of Brennan Bernardino because he’s simply serving as the opener. That said, even if Cooper Criswell does see the bulk of the innings today for Boston, Cleveland’s wRC+ against right-handers is 112, which ranks 10th in all of baseball.

The key today for Cleveland is Carrasco. He’s not pitching deep into games but if he can keep Boston’s offense in check for 4-5 innings, the Guardians’ bullpen ERA sits at just 2.15, which ranks second in all of baseball.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -118