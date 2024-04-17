Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Ben Lively will oppose Tanner Houck in Wednesday night’s pitching matchup at Fenway Park. With the Red Sox listed as home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight for the series finale?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Cleveland Guardians (+115) at 924 Boston Red Sox (-125); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Guardians vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Red Sox moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

Jose Ramirez knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th to ultimately secure the win on Tuesday night. Tanner Bibee had a strong outing for the Guardians throwing 5 innings allowing just one earned run. Cleveland will hand the ball to Ben Lively, who will be making his first start of the season.

Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

The Red Sox dropped to .500 after losing in extra innings to Cleveland on Tuesday. Boston battled back from four runs down, scoring 5 in the bottom of the sixth. Unfortunately, Kenley Jansen was unable to record the save in the ninth inning. Boston looks to avoid the sweep on Wednesday night.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 2-8 SU in its last 10 home games.

Cleveland is 6-4 SU in their last 10 away games against Boston.

The total has gone under in the 3 of the last 5 home games for the Red Sox.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Red Sox. Boston should have the starting pitching advantage here, and I think they should do enough at the plate against Lively to avoid the sweep. Lively will making his first start of the season, however in 19 games last season for Cincinnati he held a 5.38 ERA and a 4-7 record. Houck on the other hand has been solid for Boston thus far in 2024, holding a 2-1 record with a 2.04 era. Boston finds a way to win on Wednesday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Boston -125