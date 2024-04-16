Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Tanner Bibee will oppose Garrett Whitlock in Tuesday night’s pitching matchup at Fenway Park. With the Red Sox listed as home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Boston?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Cleveland Guardians (-105) at 972 Boston Red Sox (-115); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Guardians vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Red Sox moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

Will Brennan hit a two-run home run in the top of the 7th to bring the 0-0 tie in Monday’s win against Boston. Gabriel Aries had a nice afternoon going 3-4 at the plate. Tanner Bibee will get the ball in game two of the series, hoping for a better outing after allowing five earned runs in 4.1 innings of work last time out.

Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

Boston dropped to 9-8 on the year after getting shutout in Monday’s 6-0 loss to Cleveland. Tyler O’Neill and Rafael Devers collided attempting to catch a pop-up in the top of the 7th inning. O’Neill left Monday’s game and is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest against Cleveland.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Cleveland is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Boston.

The total has gone under in the 4 of the last 5 home games for the Red Sox.

Guardians vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. Let’s start with Boston, their offense has been struggling outside of Tyler O’ Neill and Jarren Duran, nobody 1-9 has shown much consistency at the plate. After a nasty collision yesterday, it appears O’ Neill may miss tonight’s game. The Boston offense does have a favorable matchup tonight, as Tanner Bibee has struggled to start the season, however he is more than capable of delivering a solid outing.

On the mound for Boston tonight is Garrett Whitlock, he has been excellent across his first three starts allowing just two runs in 14.1 innings of work. He should be able to quiet a scrappy Guardians offense. Both bullpens should be fresh, under is the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 8.5