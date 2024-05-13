Close Menu
    Guardians vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Guardians vs. Rangers

    With Tanner Bibee set to oppose Michael Lorenzen in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Guardians vs. Rangers contest? First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Cleveland Guardians (-104) at 918 Texas Rangers (-112); o/u 8.5

    8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

    Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

    Guardians vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Cleveland

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Fry hits two-run home run

    David Fry hit a two-run homer and walked twice Sunday against the White Sox. The Guardians barely played Fry against righties during the season’s first five weeks, but this is the third time in the last four such games that he’s been included in the lineup and his homer today came off a righty in Mike Soroka. He should be a top-15 fantasy catcher if the Guardians keep using him like this.

    Lorenzen lit up in his last start

    Michael Lorenzen was lit up for six runs over six innings on Wednesday in a loss to the Athletics. Lorenzen took the ball for the opening contest of Wednesday’s twin bill at Oakland Coliseum and turned in an absolute clunker. He was tagged for nine hits, including homers from Shea Langeliers and Brett Harris, before his calamitous outing came to a close. He finished with six strikeouts and only handed out a pair of free passes. He’ll being an inflated 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23/14 K/BB ratio across 29 innings (five starts) into a home matchup on Tuesday against the Guardians.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games against Texas

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Texas’ last 12 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 10 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 11 games played on a Monday when on the road

    Guardians vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cleveland. The Guardians are 14-5 in their last 19 games against an opponent from the American League West and are 12-5 in their last 17 games against the Rangers. On the other side, the Rangers have dropped four out of their last five games overall and are just 1-4 in their last five games when listed as a favorite.

    Guardians vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -104

