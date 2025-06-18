Guardians vs. Giants Prediction: Will SF back Verlander?

​With Logan Allen set to oppose Justin Verlander in the starting pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet? The Wednesday night’s Guardians vs. Giants game seems interesting.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants

9:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Giants are -137 moneyline favorites. They aim to knock off the Guardians, who are +124 moneyline underdogs. Meanwhile, the total sits at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Giants Public Betting: Bettors Love San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Team Form & Context

Guardians (35‑35, 16‑20 away): Coming off a three‑game sweep in Seattle, they scored 17 runs in three games. However, they were outscored consistently.

Giants (41‑31, 22‑11 home): Riding a bit of skid, they lost two of three to the Dodgers. They remain strong at Oracle Park.

Note: Records do not reflect Tuesday night’s Guardians-Giants matchup. As of this writing, the game had not concluded.

Pitching Matchup

Cleveland – Logan Allen (LHP, 4–4, 4.28 ERA, 1.51 WHIP): Solid mid‑rotation lefty who generates strikeouts. He has 46 Ks in 61 IP. Yet, his ERA suggests vulnerability.

San Francisco – Justin Verlander (RHP, 0–3, 4.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP): On the mound for his first outing off the IL, Verlander’s ERA is downturned. Nonetheless, he brings Cy Young pedigree and postseason poise.

Storylines & Matchups

Giants’ lineup fear factor: Newly acquired slugger Rafael Devers adds serious power upside. Reportedly, he has “a .335 average with 13 homers vs. Cleveland” historically.

Guardians’ offense,” led by José Ramírez (.324 avg, 13 HR, 34 RBI). Carlos Santana’s hot bat might get first-strike looks at Verlander.

Bullpens: San Francisco’s relief corps team ERA is ~3.27 and WHIP ~1.23. They are elite, while Cleveland’s bullpen took hits in Seattle, especially after Paul Sewald landed on the IL.

How It Could Unfold

Early tension: Both starters battle through two tight innings as Verlander shakes off rust.

Giants break through: Devers delivers a key extra-base hit mid-game, supported by mid-lineup depth from Heliot Ramos or Wilmer Flores.

Guardians respond: Cleveland scraps two to three runs — likely off the long ball. Verlander, however, settles in for 6 strong innings, and the bullpen finishes the job.

Guardians vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

San Francisco Giants 5 – Cleveland Guardians 3

Verlander mops up in a solid return (6 IP, 2 ER).

Allen falters slightly in the 4th–5th inning.

Relief is safe on both sides, but Giants close with late insurance.

Guardians vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -137