Guardians vs. Cubs Prediction: Can the Cubs stay hot at home?

The Cleveland Guardians remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Ortiz (CLE) vs. Cade Horton (CHC)

The Cleveland Guardians are 40-44 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 42-42 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 51-35 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 42-44 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Cleveland Guardians (+129) at 918 Chicago Cubs (-156); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana had multiple hits in his team’s 5-4 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday night. In that game, the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Santana is hitting .240 with 10 homers, 38 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .708 in 275 at-bats. Carlos Santana is batting .280 with an OPS of .939 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki reached base 4 times in his club’s 5-4 win over the Guardians on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the native of Tokyo, Japan, went 2 for 3 with a double, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and a run scored. Suzuki is hitting .261 with 23 homers, 73 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .869 in 329 at-bats this year. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .280 with an OPS of .861 in night games this season. That fact makes Seiya Suzuki worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday night.

Guardians vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Cleveland is 12-20 straight up in interleague games this season.

Chicago is 13-7 straight up in interleague games this season.

Chicago is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Cubs in this matchup. Some stats will make the case for Chicago here. The Cubs are 27-13 straight up as the home team and 25-11 straight up as a home favorite in 2025. What’s more, Chicago is 37-27 straight up in non-division games and 40-18 straight up as a favorite this year. And finally, the Cubs are 40-30 straight up when playing on no rest and 48-34 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Chicago -156 on the money line over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Guardians vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -156