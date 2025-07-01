Guardians vs. Cubs MLB Prediction: Will Cleveland stay ice cold?

With Gavin Williams set to oppose Matthew Boyd in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet on Tuesday night’s Guardians vs. Cubs matchup? The first pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs

8:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Guardians vs. Cubs Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -163 moneyline favorites over the Guardians, who are +146 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Cleveland.

Starting Pitchers

Gavin Williams (CLE – RHP)

Season stats: 5–3, 3.68 ERA, 80.2 IP, 80 Ks

June performance: Delivered a stellar 2.57 ERA with 20 strikeouts over five starts

Outlook: With a rising profile and consistent recent performance, Williams will challenge the Cubs lineup with his heavy arsenal

Matthew Boyd (CHC – LHP)

Season stats: 7–3, 2.65 ERA, 91.2 IP, 82 Ks, stellar 1.10 WHIP

Form: Lights-out in his last six outings, posting a 1.49 ERA

Edge: As a team ERA anchor, Boyd continues to neutralize opponents and looks locked in after recovery from elbow injuries

Game Outlook & Keys to Watch

Boyd’s dominance vs. hard contact: With elite control and improved velocity, he’s tough to hit, especially for lefties.

Williams’ consistency: If he keeps his June form, he can navigate the Cubs’ lineup capably.

Cubs’ offense advantage: At home, backed by power hitters like Suzuki and Tucker, they force pressure early.

Guardians’ bullpen: Shoulders more responsibility if Williams exits early or gives up a few runs.

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

Expect a quality start from Boyd, a couple of runs from Cleveland off Williams, but home-field bats push Chicago to a close win. Given Boyd’s red-hot form, Wrigley Field’s hitter-friendly park, and the Cubs’ batting strength, Chicago will overcome the 2-8 record it has versus Cleveland over the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Guardians vs. Cubs MLB PREDICTION: CHICAGO CUBS -173