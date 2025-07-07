Guardians vs. Astros Prediction: Will Houston stomp Cleveland?

​The Guardians (40–48) roll into Houston for Monday evening’s matchup against the surging Astros (55–35) at Daikin Park, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 PM ET. Houston enters in control of the AL West, while Cleveland is searching for answers amid a slide. What’s the top play for tonight’s Guardians vs. Astros matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 7, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Astros are -165 moneyline favorites to beat the Guardians, who are +140 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Astros Public Betting: Bettors Love Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of the bets are on the Astros moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

The Guardians are currently bruised by a 10‑game losing streak, dropping 13 of their last 16 and seeing offense unravel—just 15 runs over their last 92 innings. Righty Tanner Bibee (4–9, ~4.20 ERA) gets the start, but his recent outings have been rocky (five earned over 4 innings in last turn). Bibee also struggles on the road, carrying a 5.40 ERA and 3–6 record away from home.

Houston counters with one of the AL’s top arms, Hunter Brown (9–3, 1.82 ERA), riding a dominant June that earned him AL Pitcher of the Month honors. Brown is 6–1 at home and in his last outing allowed just two runs over six innings. The Astros’ offense is hot too, blasting through LA with a sweep highlighted by 18–1 blowout and multi-homer nights from Altuve, Walker, and Díaz.

Guardians vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This one looks headed toward a Houston rout. Cleveland’s bats have gone cold and Bibee is unlikely to handle the Astros’ potent lineup—especially against live arms like Brown. Expect a low to mid‑scoring affair tilted heavily toward Houston, and keep an eye on the under (~7–7.5 runs) if you’re into totals betting.

Guardians vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -165