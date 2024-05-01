Guardians vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Guardians vs. Astros matchup resulted in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday night from Minute Maid Park. What will the teams do for an encore when Triston McKenzie opposes Justin Verlander in the pitching matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Cleveland Guardians (+144) at 916 Houston Astros (-172); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Guardians vs. Astros: Public Bettors Backing Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gimenez hits home run in Cleveland loss

Andrés Giménez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Tuesday’s loss to the Astros. Giménez hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday when he took Cade Smith deep to right for a two-run bomb. Giménez closes out the first month of the season with a line of .280/.347/.374 to go with one homer, 17 RBI, and 17 runs scored. While he doesn’t provide much power, Giménez is providing plenty as far as scoring and driving in runs are concerned.

Bregman hits three-run shot in HOU win

Alex Bregman went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Guardians. The Astros found themselves down 3-0 after the first inning, but Bregman’s 426-foot blast, which marked his first homer of the season, drew things even at 3-3. It’s been a slow start to the season for Bregman, who entered the day slashing .216/.287/.268. He’s hit safely in four of his last five games and could be on the verge of finally heating up. Getting that first home run out of the way is hopefully a step in the right direction.

Guardians vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 7-19 SU in their last 26 games against Houston

Astros are 6-17 SU in their last 23 games at home

Guardians are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Houston

Astros are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games played in May

Guardians vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Guardians’ last 10 road games, is 8-2 in their last 10 games played in May and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 10-2 in the Astros’ last 12 games overall and is 7-1 in their last eight games when listed as a favorite.

Guardians vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5