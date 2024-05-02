Guardians vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Guardians vs. Astros matchup will head to a rubber match on Thursday night when Logan Allen opposes Spencer Arrighetti. Which side will earn a series victory with a win tonight from Minute Maid Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Cleveland Guardians (+116) at 958 Houston Astros (-134); o/u 9

8:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Guardians vs. Astros: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kwan triples and doubles in win

Steven Kwan went 3-for-5 with a triple, double, and two RBI in a 3-2 win over the Astros on Wednesday. After knocking a base hit in the first inning, Kwan drove in a run with a triple in the fifth. He came through in a big spot in the tenth, driving in the go-ahead run with a double. Kwan capped off his day with a game-ending diving catch in the bottom of the inning. The 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .360/.403/.512 with three homers, 27 runs scored, 11 RBI, and three steals across 134 plate appearances.

Tucker hits solo home run in loss

Kyle Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo homer on Wednesday against the Guardians. Trailing by one run, Tucker led off the seventh inning with the game-tying homer off of Triston McKenzie. The 27-year-old star has gone deep in three of his last four games, giving him eight homers while slashing .298/.407/.570 with 21 runs scored, 21 RBI, and five steals across 136 plate appearances.

Guardians vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 8-19 SU in their last 27 games against Houston

Astros are 6-18 SU in their last 24 games at home

Guardians are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road against Houston

Astros are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Guardians vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last five games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and is 9-3 in their last 11 games played on a May. On the other side, the under is 11-3 in the Astros’ last 13 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 28-10 in their last 38 games played on a Thursday.

Guardians vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9