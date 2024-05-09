Giants vs. Rockies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Giants vs. Rockies series draws to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon when Keaton Winn opposes Cal Quantrill in the pitching matchup at 3:10 p.m. ET. Will the Giants complete their sweep? Or is there a better bet today from Coors Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 San Francisco Giants (-162) at 904 Colorado Rockies (+136); o/u 9.5

3:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

Coors Field, Denver, CO

Giants vs. Rockies: Public Bettors like San Francisco on Thursday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Conforto hits home run in Giants’ win

Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and a walk on Wednesday in an 8-6 win over the Rockies. Conforto put the Giants on the board with a solo homer off Peter Lambert to lead off the second inning. It was the start of a six-run inning as the Giants hit around the order. Conforto added a base hit later in the same inning, then drew a walk and scored in the seventh. The 31-year-old outfielder is slashing .267/.317/.467 with six homers, 18 runs scored, and 19 RBI across 145 plate appearances.

Diaz hits home run in loss to Giants

Elias Díaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI against the Giants on Wednesday. Díaz brought a run in to score with a base hit in the fifth inning. With a runner on and two outs in the ninth, he brought the Rockies to within two with a home run off Camilo Doval. The 33-year-old catcher is slashing a solid .303/.354/.435 with three homers and 18 RBI across 127 plate appearances.

Giants vs. Rockies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of San Francisco’s last 20 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 14 games played on a Thursday when on the road

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 8 games played on a Thursday

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games played on a Thursday when at home

Giants vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 19-4 in their last 23 games overall, are 19-6 in their last 25 games playing at Coors Field and are 5-2 in their last seven games when facing a divisional opponent. On the other side, the Rockies are just 4-18 in their last 22 games overall, are 3-10 in their last 13 home games and are 4-18 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the National League.

Giants vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -162