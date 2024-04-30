Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Giants vs. Red Sox series will begin on Tuesday night when Logan Webb opposes Cooper Criswell at 7:10 p.m. ET. Will the Giants take Game 1 of the series or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 San Francisco Giants (-142) at 970 Boston Red Sox (+120); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Giants vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Conforto’s struggles continue for Giants

Michael Conforto finished 0-for-4 against the Pirates on Sunday, leaving him without an RBI in his last five games. Conforto opened the season 13-for-31 with three homers, four doubles and 10 RBI in his first eight games, Since then, he’s 15-for-74 with two homers, two doubles and six RBI in 19 games. He’s been in the lineup regularly against lefties since that fast start, but that probably ought to change, given his recent results.

O’Neill delivers walk-off RBI

Tyler O’Neill delivered a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning on Sunday, propelling the Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Cubs. With runners at the corners and no one out in the ninth inning, O’Neill blooped a splitter from Mark Leiter Jr. off of the outstretched glove of Dansby Swanson and into left field to plate Jarren Duran with the game-winning run. It was his only hit in four at-bats on the evening, though he also drew a walk in the contest. For the season, the 28-year-old slugger is now hitting .329/.447/.729 with nine long balls, 12 RBI and a stolen base.

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 6 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 6 games when playing at home against San Francisco

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 13 games on the road

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Giants are just 11-36 in their last 47 road games, are 2-6 in their last eight games when playing at Fenway Park and are 3-9 in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday. On the other side, the Red Sox are 5-1 in their last six interleague games.

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +120