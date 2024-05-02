Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Kyle Harrison will oppose Josh Winckowski in Thursday afternoon’s pitching matchup at Fenway Park. What’s the smart play in the Giants vs. Red Sox series finale at 1:35 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 San Francisco Giants (-106) at 960 Boston Red Sox (-110); o/u 9.5

1:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Giants vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Backing Boston

Tom Murphy clubbed his first home run of the season on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to power the Giants past the Red Sox in Boston. Murphy walloped a 407-foot (106.4 mph EV) solo shot off of Kutter Crawford to lead off the third inning, giving the Giants an early 1-0 lead. It would be short-lived. The 33-year-old backstop finished the night 1-for-3 and is now slashing .100/.206/.233 with two RBI through his first 34 plate appearances on the season.

Wong collects three hits

Connor Wong went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI on Wednesday, propelling the Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Giants. Wong started things in the fourth inning with a leadoff double off of Daulton Jefferies, then raced around to score on an RBI double by Enmanuel Valdez. He also drove in a run of his own with a two-out RBI double off of Mitch White in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old backstop has been sizzling at the dish as of late, hitting .366/.387/.620 with five homers and 14 RBI in 21 games.

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 8 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston’s last 6 games against San Francisco

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Boston’s last 17 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Red Sox are 8-3 in their last 11 games, are 5-2 in their last seven games at home and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the Giants are just 11-38 in their last 49 road games, is 2-8 in their last 10 road games against Boston and is 1-5 in their last six games when facing an American League East Division opponent.

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -110